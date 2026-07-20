Shin Ae-ra Gets Emotional Watching Cha In-pyo's First Play: "More Exciting Than My Own Play"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actress Shin Ae-ra showed her affection by attending her husband Cha In-pyo's first stage performance in person.

On the 20th, Shin Ae-ra posted several photos from Cha In-pyo's play on her social media account, along with a heartfelt message of support.

Shin Ae-ra began by saying, "A few months ago, my husband asked me, 'Should I try doing a play or not?'" She added, "I told him, 'If you don't do it, nothing will happen. Just give it a try.'" She went on to say, "After that, he read Mr. Keating's lines every day, relating to them and feeling happy," and "Finally, today, my husband stepped onto the stage for the first time in his life." She continued, "I was the one who told him to go ahead confidently, but I was so nervous that I was even more excited than I was for my own play." She added, "I would be very grateful if you could go and see the result for yourself," sending her support to her husband.

The released photos showed Shin Ae-ra and Cha In-pyo posing for commemorative pictures with the cast after the performance. Shin Ae-ra watched her husband's first stage performance from the audience and warmly congratulated Cha In-pyo and the other actors with a bright smile, creating a heartwarming atmosphere. Cha In-pyo also appeared cheerful after the show, posing with a V sign alongside his fellow cast members and expressing his joy at successfully completing his first play.

Meanwhile, Cha In-pyo is taking on his first-ever stage role as John Keating in the play "Dead Poets Society."

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.