Se7en Breaks Down in Tears at a Restaurant After Lee Da-hae's Pregnancy News... "He Told the Server to Brag About It" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Da-hae revealed the touching moment when she told her husband, singer Se7en, that she was pregnant.

Lee Da-hae appeared on the SBS program 'My Little Old Boy,' which aired on the 19th.

She showed up in a loose-fitting dress that day and received warm congratulations from the cast. Lee Da-hae said she was 18 weeks pregnant and happily shared, "We named the baby Heaven. It's a girl."

She added, "My husband and I said that if we had a daughter, we would name her Ellie. Now we really are having a daughter. We still haven't decided on the baby's name."

She also described the surprise event she used to tell Se7en the news. Lee Da-hae said, "I took a doll with a pregnancy test inserted into it and brought him to a nice restaurant. My husband saw the doll and cried."

In the video from that time, Se7en was moved to tears as soon as he saw the pregnancy test. He soon buried his face in the doll and cried. Lee Da-hae laughed, saying, "He told the server, 'My wife is pregnant.'"

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae married singer Se7en in 2023 after eight years of dating and recently announced her pregnancy.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.