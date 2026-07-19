"It's Really Tough, Ratings Need to Be Good" Kim Poong's Desperate Plea in the Midst of JTBC's Crisis on 'Refrigerator, Please'

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] JTBC's 'Refrigerator, Please' has released a suggestive teaser that appears to allude to recent financial difficulties.

In the preview for next week's episode of JTBC's 'Refrigerator, Please,' which aired on the 19th, webtoon artist and broadcaster Kim Poong appears as a chef and takes part in a healthy cooking battle for Park Jin-young.

While showing off his signature quirky cooking, Kim Poong suddenly turned to the camera and shouted, "We're really struggling right now. Everyone, the ratings need to be good," drawing laughter.

Though it was a brief remark, it drew viewers' attention as it came amid recent financial troubles surrounding JTBC. Some also said the joke, made in a variety-show setting, brought to mind the current atmosphere around the broadcaster.

Earlier in the same episode of 'Refrigerator, Please,' Ahn Jung-hwan also drew attention by joking with the cast, saying, "JTBC is having a hard time right now."

JTBC recently declared a default after failing to repay 20.6 billion won in securitized borrowings by the maturity date. After that, major affiliates of the JoongAng Group, including JoongAng Holdings, JTBC, ContentreeJoongAng and Megabox Joongang, filed for corporate rehabilitation proceedings.

Concerns over worsening finances have continued after some reports said appearance fees for entertainers on JTBC variety shows were delayed and that JTBC had informed agencies of payment postponements.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.