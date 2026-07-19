Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung, a Spitting Image of Their 2-Month-Old Son... Their First Family Walk Pushing a Stroller

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actors Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung went on their first family walk with their two-month-old son.

On the 19th, a photo was posted on the couple's son’s social media account, along with the caption, "First walk with Solmin."

The photo shows Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung taking their first walk with their son, who is about two months old.

To avoid the heat, the couple slowly pushed a stroller along a shaded path, enjoying their first family outing and bringing smiles to those who saw it. Lee Si-eon personally pushed the stroller and took attentive care of his son. He showed his affectionate, doting-father side by saying, "We should go somewhere without sunlight. The weather is cool."

Solmin, lying in the stroller, gave a faint smile, perhaps because of the comfortable ride his father provided. Seeing their son like that, Seo Ji-seung could not take her eyes off him and said, "He’s so cute." In particular, Solmin already drew reactions that he looks just like his father, earning him the nickname "Lee Si-eon’s spitting image."

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon married actress Seo Ji-seung in 2021 and welcomed their son in May. He has also been sharing the birth process and other moments through his YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.