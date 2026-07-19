Is That Byeon Woo-seok? Long Hair, Off-the-Shoulder Style... Defined Muscles on Display in a 187cm Model Frame

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Byeon Woo-seok proved his status as a master of pictorial shoots with his overwhelming visuals and unmistakable aura.

On the 17th, GQ Korea's official social media account unveiled Byeon Woo-seok's photo shoot along with a post that read, "Amid the rising tide of so many numbers surrounding him, we captured the one thing that still holds him steady, the dilemma that remains, and the emotions of joy, anger, sorrow, and pleasure that he laid bare with a clean face."

The pictorial reveals another side of Byeon Woo-seok that has not been seen before. With his tall 187cm frame, he pulled off glamorous and somewhat unusual outfits flawlessly. He also wore long wet-styled hair and sparkling earrings, completing the look with a dazzling visual.

With changing gazes, poses, and delicate facial expressions in each cut, he fully displayed the presence of a true pictorial expert. He also showed off his firm shoulder line and exuded an aura that felt straight out of a runway. His long limbs and model-like proportions created a striking presence that drew attention.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok rose to global fame through the 2024 drama 'Lovely Runner,' and more recently met viewers through the MBC Friday-Saturday drama '21st Century Grand Prince's Wife.' He held the '2026 Asia Fan Meeting Tour - The Secret Library' on the 4th and 5th, and will meet fans in Seoul before heading to Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, and Hong Kong.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.