Ryu Yi-seo, Jin Jin's Wife, Says 4-Year-Old Ain-i Stayed on Her Mind for Days After Visiting

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Ryu Yi-seo, the wife of Shinhwa's Jin Jin, shared a heartwarming glimpse into her daily life after meeting 4-year-old YouTuber Ain-i.

On the 19th, Ryu posted several photos on her social media and expressed her affection, saying, "There was nothing about Ain-i's face, actions, or words that wasn't adorable," and "I kept thinking about her for days after she visited."

She also shared an unexpected episode. Ryu said, "Babies usually like me, but this time they really liked my husband," and added with a laugh, "Aren't you curious why? Please check it out in the YouTube video."

The released photos showed Jin Jin and Ryu Yi-seo smiling brightly with Ain-i between them. Ain-i looked relaxed while being held by the couple, and the three created a warm, cheerful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Jin Jin and Ryu Yi-seo married in 2020. Recently, they have also been drawing support after honestly sharing on YouTube that they are trying in vitro fertilization to have a child.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.