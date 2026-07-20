Yoo Jae-suk Advises Ji Ye-eun, Who Is Worried About Malicious Comments: "Don't Let It Upset You" (Running Man)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee reporter] Actress Ji Ye-eun mentioned the reactions that poured in after she gave up the "Running Man" Big Swing penalty.

On the SBS variety show "Running Man," which aired on the 19th, the cast took on a mission that could delay their next filming call time.

The production team said that if the mission was completed, one coin would be awarded, and that the coin would go to just one member chosen unanimously by the cast.

Jee Seok-jin then suggested a standard for choosing the recipient, saying, "It should go to someone who does not forget kindness and does not betray others."

Haha recommended Ji Ye-eun. He said, "Honestly, Ye-eun has been working hard lately. If that's a good thing, then I think she should get something. We're in Gapyeong County. There must be something here," hinting at a possible extreme-sports penalty.

When Yang Se-chan said, "If you pay that coin and do a bungee jump? That makes sense," Yoo Jae-suk also wrote down Ji Ye-eun's name, saying, "It's Ji Ye-eun! I want to give Ji Ye-eun a chance once. Not the one she couldn't do because she cried last time."

Jee Seok-jin then asked, "Ye-eun, explain why you should receive it," and Ji Ye-eun, on the verge of tears, revealed an unexpected inner feeling, saying, "Please give me strength. I get criticized."

After hearing that, Kim Jong-kook comforted her, saying, "People keep saying you're funny," while Yoo Jae-suk advised, "Please stop being so emotionally up and down." Ji Ye-eun then made everyone laugh by saying, "I'm still emotionally up and down. So if you give me 100 won today, I'll be happy."

In the end, the members unanimously chose Ji Ye-eun, and she succeeded in receiving one coin. She bowed deeply to thank the members, then drew laughter once again by pretending to cry.

Earlier, Ji Ye-eun had won a penalty on "Running Man" in June that required her to ride the "Big Swing," the country's largest amusement ride at 45 meters high. However, she burst into tears because of severe acrophobia and ultimately gave up the ride, and the broadcast drew mixed reactions from some viewers afterward.

Kim Sohee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.