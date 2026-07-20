Soonchunhyang University Professor Shin Eung-jin Takes Office as Head of Korea Hospital Policy Institute... "Practical Policy Research"

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Shin Eung-jin of Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital has taken office as the new head of the Korea Hospital Policy Institute. His term runs for two years starting in July 2026.

Shin has made major contributions to establishing a patient-centered care system, improving the quality of medical services, and developing health care policy through his previous roles as special director of Soonchunhyang University Central Medical Center, director of Bucheon Hospital, and policy committee chair of the Korean Hospital Association. Based on that experience, he is expected to offer a new direction for policy research and hospital management at the Korea Hospital Policy Institute.

The Korea Hospital Policy Institute is an organization that leads the future of health care policy and hospital operations through collaborative research among the hospital sector, academia, and the government. In his inauguration speech, Shin said, "At a time when the role of hospitals is becoming even more important for improving public health care in a rapidly changing medical environment, I will do my best in policy research that supports this." He added, "Through practical policy research that reflects voices from the field, I will contribute to improving public health and advancing medical care."

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Shin Eung-jin

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.