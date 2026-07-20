Bae Da-hae and Lee Jang-won Move in with 100-Year-Old Great-Grandfather-in-Law... Secret Affection Caught Once, So They Became Careful ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Bae Da-hae and Lee Jang-won have begun living under the same roof as Bae's 100-year-old great-grandfather-in-law, and their newlywed-like daily life, filled with secret displays of affection, was revealed.

On the 20th, SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny" uploaded a video titled, "Because We End Up Doing It in Secret..." Bae Da-hae and Lee Jang-won, Secretly Showing Affection to Their 100-Year-Old 'Roommate' Great-Grandfather-in-Law ♥.

In the video, Bae Da-hae said, "We got a roommate. We ended up living with my 100-year-old great-grandfather-in-law." The couple moved into the home where her great-grandfather-in-law had been living alone.

Later, when the great-grandfather-in-law appeared in the living room, Bae Da-hae and Lee Jang-won greeted him warmly, and he responded with a smile. Despite being 100 years old, he looked remarkably healthy and spent a relaxed morning reading the newspaper in the living room.

Meanwhile, Bae Da-hae and Lee Jang-won created a sweet newlywed atmosphere in the kitchen. While putting on an apron, Lee Jang-won suddenly hugged Bae Da-hae as a joke, and she kept an eye on the great-grandfather-in-law, saying, "Please be quiet. What if he suddenly gets up?" Even so, she could not hide her happy smile.

Seeing this, Kim Gu-ra made everyone laugh by saying, "You two seem like newlyweds. It gives off the feeling of a poor musical couple from the 1970s."

Even after that, the two continued to share sweet physical affection whenever they could, using blind spots around the house. Lee Jang-won said, "After being caught once, we are careful," and Bae Da-hae added, "Since we do it in secret, we try our best when we are hiding."

Lee Jang-won then added, "It feels thrilling," drawing more laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.