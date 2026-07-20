Yui Feels Awkward Under the Stares at a Bathhouse: "They Come Up Starting From My Hips... They Look Me Up and Down"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Yui, the actress and former member of After School, opened up about the bittersweet discomfort that comes with being a celebrity at a bathhouse.

On the 20th, tvN STORY's "What Are You Leaving It For?" posted a video titled "Celebrities Totally Relate: Yui & Taste Sisters' Bathhouse Talk."

In the video, Pak Se-ri said, "I like going to bathhouses, but the most awkward thing is that everyone is naked there, and they still come up and act like they know you. That part is fine." She added, "But then they say, 'I need to take a photo,' and their gaze feels a little off. It was so uncomfortable that I stopped going for a while."

Yui strongly agreed with Pak Se-ri and said, "When I sit in a bathhouse, they come toward me starting from my hips. No matter where I look, I can feel it." She continued, "When I turn my head and they say, 'I know who you are,' I say, 'Thank you.'" She then laughed, adding, "Then they say, 'I know, I'm just pretending not to know you.' And while saying that, they look me up and down."

Lee Young-ja said, "People just walk right in. They think we're friends. They ask, 'Young-ja's place, how old are you?' But they're all younger than me. When I say, 'I'm two years older than you,' they call me 'unnie.'"

She added, "So I tell them, 'In places like this, just pretend you don't know me. If you keep staring, I might even end up drawing your body shape.'" Her remark drew laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.