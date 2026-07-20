"Divorced" Sim Gyu-deok clashes with fiancée Lee A-young over dismissive remarks and harsh words: "I’m not a brat... I make more money"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Sim Gyu-deok, who appeared on "Love After Divorce," sparked conflict with his girlfriend Lee A-young after making remarks that seemed dismissive of her.

On the 20th, JTBC's "Love War" released a preview video titled, "How much do you make a month?" A lawyer boyfriend who triggered Seo Jang-hoon's anger with his "hourly wage obsession."

The video showed conflict between Sim Gyu-deok, a former "Love After Divorce" cast member who is preparing for remarriage, and his girlfriend Lee A-young. Sim, a lawyer who graduated from an S university, is currently covering the couple's living expenses, including Lee's share. Lee, who quit her job at Sim's suggestion, asked, "Why did you tell me to take a break while you were paying for living expenses?" Sim replied, "I work hard and want to rest at home, but you keep telling me about what happened at work that day."

Lee could not hide her disappointment, feeling that he had not told her to quit for her sake. She said, "So it wasn't, 'You looked tired, so I told you to rest,' but rather, 'If I listen to you complain, I can't work during that time'?

In an interview with the production team, Lee expressed frustration over Sim's so-called "hourly wage" logic. She said, "He says things like, 'If I work for one hour, this is how much I earn,' or 'It would be better to spend one hour doing this than that.'"

Sim argued, "As a lawyer, I work in a job where consultations are scheduled and every time a client calls, it is all calculated as money." He added, "Even if I take out the time spent listening to her talk about work, I could make that much money instead." He then explained, "So I tell her, 'I make more than that, so if it's hard, quit and rest at home.'"

But Lee was furious at his attitude. She said, "I think, 'What is this guy?' It is fine to tell your girlfriend to leave her job because she seems tired and wronged. But the way he calculates it, saying, 'I don't want to hear you complain, and I'd rather work during that time because it's more profitable, so quit your job,' makes me think, 'Is he a narcissist?'"

Lee tried to put it gently when she told Sim, "Saying, 'Take a break because I can't listen to your whining,' is less touching."

However, Sim sighed and raised his voice, saying, "What are you, a brat? Why can't you understand what I'm saying? If I say something, you should understand my point and argue with me, not pick at every little thing." He went on, "Since I'm the one with the higher hourly rate, you should just accept that it is ultimately better because I make more money. If I quit, it would mean a loss of 5 million won, so isn't it better to tell me not to quit? Just get a job again."

Lee said, "I understand because I used to be like that when I was a freelancer too," but Sim dismissed her, saying, "What did you use your freelance income for? Who did you support with that money?"

Watching the exchange, Seo Jang-hoon warned Lee, "Once you get married and things become easier, you may hear even worse things than this." He also turned to Sim and said sternly, "You throw out the worst lines as if it's nothing." He then exploded, saying, "Half-joking, half-serious, how much do you make a month? How much money do you have that you're acting so cocky? I'm really curious how much you earn. Why do you keep talking about having money when you're doing something that doesn't even amount to much?"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.