'Lee Bo-young's Husband' Ji Sung Says His Biggest Concerns Are Childcare and Housework, Wants to Be a Friendly Dad Who Doesn't Lose His Temper

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Ji Sung expressed his affection for acting and his family.

Ji Sung, who played a leading role in the drama "Apartment" craze, appeared on JTBC Newsroom, which aired on the 18th.

Asked why he loves being an actor, Ji Sung said, "When I act in front of the camera, I find my own image and presence lovable and grateful. That is when I truly shine."

He added, "After getting married, one more thing was added. I became more devoted to my family and found myself loving them even more. I think I love being an actor more, and I am grateful that I can be here."

When asked whether he would be willing to appear in a project with his wife Lee Bo-young, Ji Sung replied, "I would. But if I can't act well, I think I would get scolded right in front of her," drawing laughter.

When asked about his biggest concern these days, he showed his family-oriented side by saying, "Of course, it's only childcare and housework." He explained, "I think about how I can be less irritable with the kids, listen to what they have to say, listen to my wife, and build our days together one by one."

He continued, "My goal is to become a friend-like father, so that even when my children are over 20 and something upsetting happens, they can say, 'Dad, can we talk for a moment?' I hope we can sit down and talk together. I firmly believe that will happen."

Meanwhile, Ji Sung married Lee Bo-young in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.