'My Q' Kim Na-young keeps long sleeves and pants on in 104-degree Paris heat... "The weather has turned cold"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Kim Na-young shared a travel vlog from Paris, France, with her two sons and offered a glimpse into their warm family life.

On the 19th, a video was uploaded to Kim Na-young's YouTube channel, "Kim Nayoung's nofilterTV," showing the family's journey from Incheon International Airport to Paris, France.

That day, Kim Na-young introduced the trip with her sons Shinwoo and Leejun, saying, "We are going on a trip that we have been preparing for several months to celebrate Shinwoo and Leejun's summer vacation," and expressed her excitement.

Ahead of the Paris trip, Kim Na-young also shared her concerns about the local weather. She said, "Paris is in a heat wave right now, so I was really worried. But when I came out to the airport, it feels very cool. The wind is blowing too, and I think the temperature has dropped since yesterday." Her younger son, Leejun, was also surprised by the unexpected weather and said, "It's a little cold."

Recently, Europe has been hit by record-breaking heat waves, with temperatures soaring to 104 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas. But Paris, where Kim Na-young's family arrived, was relatively cool.

After arriving at their pre-booked accommodation, the family marveled at the beautiful space. In particular, the lodging with a view of the Eiffel Tower drew attention with its stylish interior and terrace.

When Leejun went out early in the morning, he looked puzzled by the chilly weather and said, "Dad said France was hot." Kim Na-young, her husband My Q, and the children all dressed in long sleeves because the weather was colder than expected, and Shinwoo went out wearing a knit sweater.

Shinwoo said, "The weather in Paris is cold. The sunlight is warm, but the wind is so cold," while wrapping his arms around himself.

By midday, however, temperatures rose. Kim Na-young said, "The weather is crazy. It's completely cool, and the sunlight is sparkling, so it feels crisp," as she enjoyed Paris's pleasant weather.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young has been raising her two sons on her own since her divorce in 2019. Since 2021, she has been publicly dating singer-songwriter and painter My Q. After holding a wedding ceremony in October last year and recently completing their marriage registration, the two became a legally married couple. She is now building a new family with her two sons.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.