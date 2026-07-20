"I Almost Got Caught"... 'Brave' Pet Dogs Chase Off Attempted Rapist

Photo courtesy of Nine News

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] In Australia, two women narrowly escaped a sexual assault attempt by a stranger thanks to the help of their pet dogs.

According to Nine News and other local media outlets, a man suddenly approached two women who were walking eight pet dogs near a park in Kuyong, in southeastern Melbourne, Australia, on the 14th local time.

The attacker jumped out from the bushes and grabbed one woman's neck and upper shoulder area.

In an interview with local broadcasters, the victim said, "The man ran toward my friend and grabbed her neck and shoulder," adding, "He then came toward me, threatened to go into a tunnel, and said he wanted to have sex."

The situation quickly turned when the pet dogs all rushed at the attacker at once. As the startled man began to flee, the dogs chased after him, allowing the women to escape to safety.

Video taken at the scene showed a man wearing a gray hoodie and a blue backpack being chased by at least six pet dogs. During the pursuit, one dog was seen biting the man's pants, tearing off a piece of fabric.

Police released the suspect's description and asked witnesses to come forward with any information.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.