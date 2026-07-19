G-Dragon Says, "Protecting Heritage Means Creating Peace for the Future" at UNESCO Stage Appearance

Photo courtesy of Yonhap News

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jeong] Singer G-Dragon emphasized the importance of preserving world heritage at the opening ceremony of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, saying, "Protecting heritage means creating peace for the future."

G-Dragon attended the opening ceremony of the 48th World Heritage Committee, held on the 19th at BEXCO in Busan, as a goodwill ambassador. The event was also attended by major figures from Korea and abroad, including President Lee Jae-myung, First Lady Kim Hye-kyung, and UNESCO Secretary-General Khaled El-Enany.

G-Dragon took the stage in a white suit paired with a blue handkerchief and blond hair, opening his remarks by saying, "I am deeply grateful to UNESCO, which has long protected humanity's precious heritage, and to everyone who joined us here today."

He also spoke about the significance of Busan as the host city. He said, "Busan is an extraordinary place that transformed the painful history of war into a city of peace and hope," adding, "Here, where the only UN Memorial Cemetery in the world stands, we are beginning a new promise to protect world heritage together." He also stressed, "Protecting heritage is not simply about preserving the past; it is about creating peace for the future," and added, "I believe art can also play a major role in protecting the world heritage of tomorrow. Art moves people's hearts, and when those hearts come together, they have the power to change the world."

At the end of his speech, G-Dragon said, "I also want to contribute even a small part to protecting world heritage that is at risk of disappearing due to war and the climate crisis," and added, "As a Korean artist, I hope that our small gesture, which began in Busan, will become a link of peace connecting the world."

Meanwhile, the 48th World Heritage Committee is being held in Korea for the first time. The Korea Heritage Service recently appointed G-Dragon as the committee's official goodwill ambassador.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.