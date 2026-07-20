Kian84 to Date an AI Woman... SBS's 'My AI Partner - Kian's Love' Premieres in August

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) is launching the country's first AI dating survival show, "My AI Partner - Kian's Love."

Scheduled to air in August, "My AI Partner - Kian's Love" is a new-format survival program that combines AI with dating reality. Contestants will step directly into an AI-created dating world, where they will face encounters that are difficult to experience in real life and unpredictable changes in relationships. "Can humans date AI?" and "How does AI receive human emotions?" Inside a romance fantasy designed by AI, the cast will go on dates no one can foresee and experience a wide range of emotions, from excitement and attraction to jealousy, confusion, and even regret.

Although the partner is AI, the emotions that emerge along the way are familiar. The contestants wait with anticipation, are shaken by small words and actions, and become aware of changes in their relationships. Those moments closely resemble the emotions people feel in real-life romance. How the unexpected situations and choices created by AI will move the contestants' hearts, and what impact feelings toward an unfamiliar being will have on real life and relationships, are the key points to watch.

In particular, Kian84 will reveal a different side of his emotions and daily life through this program, unlike the image he has shown on observational variety shows. His honest reactions and choices as he moves between excitement and caution, hope and disappointment in his relationship with an AI partner will be shown without filter. A more varied emotional range from Kian84, which has not been easily seen in his familiar daily life, is expected to become a new highlight.

In the studio, Jang Do-yeon, Gangnam, and Lee Joon will serve as MCs. Among them, Jang Do-yeon takes on a special role as both a participant who directly steps into the AI dating world and a studio MC who watches the process unfold.

Jang Do-yeon will candidly share the dates and emotional changes she experienced in the studio, vividly conveying the thoughts and situations that were not fully visible on screen. Her interpretation, moving between the participant's perspective and the observer's perspective, is expected to play a key role in deepening understanding and immersion in the AI dating world. With her delicate observational skills and empathy, she will also capture the emotional arcs of Kian84 and the other cast members, while leading the studio atmosphere with witty humor. Realistic empathy, sharp analysis, and unexpected behind-the-scenes stories made possible by her own experience are also expected to be major points of interest.

Gangnam will dig into the subtle signals and hidden layers of relationships created by AI with his unfiltered perspective, while Lee Joon will add unexpected fun with his candid reactions and unique interpretations. The studio talk, led by Jang Do-yeon and shaped by three MCs with different views on romance and distinct personalities, is also drawing attention as it moves between empathy, doubt, immersion, and realistic analysis.

The production team stated, "<My AI Partner - Kian's Love> is a relationship experiment observation program that captures special emotions and unpredictable dates made possible because the partner is AI." It added, "At a time when AI is advancing rapidly, please watch to see how deep an emotional connection humans and AI can truly form."

SBS's first AI dating survival show, <My AI Partner - Kian's Love>, will air sometime in August.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.