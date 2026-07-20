Ki Sung-yueng, 8 Years Younger Than Han Hye-jin... Why He Married at 25: "To Put My Mother-in-Law at Ease" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Soccer player Ki Sung-yueng revealed why he rushed to marry actor Han Hye-jin.

On the 18th, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" released a video titled, "The player I used to cheer for became my brother-in-law?! Kim Kang-woo was also surprised by 25-year-old Ki Sung-yueng's marriage announcement."

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk began by saying, "Kim Kang-woo was a soccer fan even before he met Ki Sung-yueng as his brother-in-law, but I heard he was against the marriage when the topic came up."

Kim Kang-woo recalled the moment, saying, "I was honestly shocked. When I heard about the marriage, I was so surprised that I almost broke a dish while doing the dishes." He added, "He was a player I liked, but I also worried whether the two of them would be a good match." He continued, "I had been in a long relationship myself, so she was someone I had known for a very long time as my younger sister-in-law. There was also the age gap."

Looking back on their first meeting, Ki Sung-yueng said, "The first time I met my brother-in-law was when I went to greet my mother-in-law for the first time." He added, "I went to introduce myself in April and got married in July."

He went on to say, "The whole family was there, and the atmosphere was like, 'Let's see what you can do.' Back then, there were hardly any older-woman, younger-man couples, and both of us had jobs that required care and support from the people around us, so I think my brother-in-law was worried about that too."

Ki Sung-yueng, who was 25 at the time, also showed a bold side by telling his mother-in-law directly that he wanted to marry her daughter. He said, "I went to my mother-in-law and clearly told her, 'I will take responsibility for your daughter.' She probably did not fully trust me at first. I was young, and I suddenly showed up saying I wanted to get married." He added, "I thought it would be better to set the wedding date quickly so my mother-in-law could feel at ease, so I suggested getting married soon."

Meanwhile, Kim Kang-woo married Han Hye-jin's eldest sister in 2010, and they have two sons. In 2013, Han Hye-jin married Ki Sung-yueng, who is eight years younger than her, and they have one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.