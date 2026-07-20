[Blue Dragon Ranking] 'Box Office Star' Park Ji-hoon Tightens His Grip on July's Throne... Widens Gap Over Byeon Woo-seok

Source: Park Ji-hoon's Instagram

Park Ji-hoon, the 'box office star,' appears to be cementing his solo lead.

In the race for the July Blue Dragon Ranking crown in the male actor category, Park Ji-hoon is showing overwhelming momentum and pulling ahead on his own.

As of the 20th, Park Ji-hoon was leading by a landslide with 50.91% of the vote, well over the majority mark, and has emerged as a strong favorite to win.

Byeon Woo-seok is trailing in second place with 24.14%, but Park Ji-hoon's fierce surge is widening the gap between them.

Still, with more than a week left in the voting period, the outcome is far from certain.

Park Ji-hoon's unstoppable run is being fueled by his recent standout performances across both film and television.

He played Danjong of Joseon in the film 'The King's Warden,' drawing more than 16 million viewers and quickly rising to the ranks of a 'box office star.' In the TVING original series 'The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,' he also transformed completely into Private First Class Kang Seong-jae, helping drive the show to a peak rating of 7.6% and proving his value as a guaranteed hitmaker.

Buoyed by that dazzling run, Park Ji-hoon's fan base at home and abroad poured in massive support as soon as voting opened, and by the middle of the contest he had already built a wide lead over the runner-up.

Attention is now focused on whether challengers, including the in-form Byeon Woo-seok, can stage a dramatic comeback before voting ends, or whether Park Ji-hoon, the 'icon of 2026,' will keep his commanding lead and claim the July Blue Dragon trophy.

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun and Celeb Champ, the organizers of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards. Along with monthly winners, it also selects trendsetting stars through semiannual awards. Trophy prizes are given to the semiannual winners, chosen every six months in the categories of male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.