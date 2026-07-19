Ralral Turns to a Solo Hotel Stay After Struggling to Care for Her Daughter: "I Left the Baby and Watched TV at the Hotel"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] YouTuber Ralral opened up about the challenges of real-life parenting and took a brief moment to recharge on her own.

On the 19th, Ralral posted a video on her social media along with the message, "I held Park Seobin all day yesterday, and I feel like my whole body is falling apart."

The video showed Ralral looking exhausted after caring for her daughter the day before. Her blank expression and the way she forced her eyes open to stay alert conveyed the fatigue of everyday parenting.

In the end, Ralral decided to take a short break and leave childcare to someone else for a while. She headed to a hotel near her home. Ralral shared her candid daily life, writing, "I have a home, but I was so tired that I left the baby and came to a hotel near my house to watch TV like a married woman." Her relaxed expression while watching TV was very different from the tired look she had while caring for her child. Many parents could relate to her as she enjoyed a brief moment alone and recharged.

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity who is 11 years older than her in 2024, and gave birth to her daughter, Seobin, that same year. She is currently serving as an MC on KBS2's "The Return of Superman."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.