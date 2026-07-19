Lee Jong-hyuk's son Lee Jun-su cheers on his brother Lee Tak-soo's play, saying, "You're doing great" — touching sibling bond

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Lee Jun-su, the son of actor Lee Jong-hyuk, showed strong support for his older brother Lee Tak-soo.

On the 19th, Lee Jun-su shared a photo on his social media account showing that he had attended his brother's play, "Dead Poets Society."

The released photo showed Lee Tak-soo on stage. Dressed in a school uniform, he drew attention with his warm visuals and stage presence that reflected his potential as an actor.

Along with the performance photo, Lee Jun-su left a short message, "You're doing great," expressing his wholehearted support for his brother. The heartwarming sight of him visiting the theater in person to cheer on his brother brought smiles to viewers.

Meanwhile, Lee Tak-soo and Lee Jun-su, the two sons of Lee Jong-hyuk, are following in their father's footsteps and dreaming of becoming actors. Lee Tak-soo is attending Dongguk University, while Lee Jun-su is enrolled at Chung-Ang University, balancing acting activities with their studies.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.