Pungja Loses 33kg and Looks Completely Different... Bold Gyaru Transformation with Han Hye-jin

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Pungja Loses 33kg and Looks Completely Different... Bold Gyaru Transformation with Han Hye-jin

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Model and broadcaster Han Hye-jin and broadcaster Pungja transformed into bold "gyaru" styles in Japan.

On the 19th, Pungja shared several photos with Han Hye-jin on her social media account.

Pungja Loses 33kg and Looks Completely Different... Bold Gyaru Transformation with Han Hye-jin

The released photos showed the two posing against the streets of Tokyo, Japan, while trying out gyaru makeup. With heavy eye makeup and flashy styling, Han Hye-jin and Pungja created a look that was completely different from their usual image and drew attention with their striking presence.

In particular, Pungja, who recently succeeded in losing 33kg, showed off a noticeably slimmer appearance. She fully pulled off the gyaru makeup and revealed a fresh new charm, while striking various poses with Han Hye-jin and showing playful chemistry.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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