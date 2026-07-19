Pungja Loses 33kg and Looks Completely Different... Bold Gyaru Transformation with Han Hye-jin

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Model and broadcaster Han Hye-jin and broadcaster Pungja transformed into bold "gyaru" styles in Japan.

On the 19th, Pungja shared several photos with Han Hye-jin on her social media account.

The released photos showed the two posing against the streets of Tokyo, Japan, while trying out gyaru makeup. With heavy eye makeup and flashy styling, Han Hye-jin and Pungja created a look that was completely different from their usual image and drew attention with their striking presence.

In particular, Pungja, who recently succeeded in losing 33kg, showed off a noticeably slimmer appearance. She fully pulled off the gyaru makeup and revealed a fresh new charm, while striking various poses with Han Hye-jin and showing playful chemistry.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.