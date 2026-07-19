Yuri's Sunglasses on 'I Live Alone' Cost Just $2... Thought They Were Luxury, But There Was a Twist

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] A pair of $2 sunglasses worn by Girls' Generation's Yuri on 'I Live Alone' is drawing attention.

Yuri recently caught viewers' eyes on the MBC variety show 'I Live Alone' when she wore cat-eye sunglasses during a motorcycle ride.

After the broadcast, Yuri personally shared information about the outfit, shoes, bag, blender and other items she wore at the time through her social networking service. The sunglasses then drew even more attention after it was revealed that they were a $2 product sold by a budget household goods brand.

With the stylish design and low price, online reactions poured in, including, "I thought they were luxury sunglasses," "The design would not look out of place even if it cost several times more," and "They are always sold out whenever I go to the store."

In this way, Yuri drew attention by pulling off not only expensive luxury items but also practical products in her own style.

Meanwhile, Yuri recently formed the unit group HyoriSoo with Girls' Generation members Hyoyeon and Sooyoung, and the trio is enjoying popularity comparable to their peak years.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.