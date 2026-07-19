Starfield to Hold 'Balloon Festival' and Create a Cool Summer Beach Zone

◇Starfield is launching the 6th Balloon Festival for the summer vacation season, offering a family-friendly event featuring globally popular characters. Visitors can meet everything from the childlike charm of Little

Starfield will host the 6th Balloon Festival this summer with globally popular characters. This year’s event features Teletubbies and Snoopy, giving families a chance to make special summer memories together. Since its debut in 2021, Starfield has teamed up every year with high-profile character IPs to present giant character balloon displays and interactive experiences.

According to Starfield, this year’s lineup will center on Little Teletubbies, which brings back childhood memories for those born in the 1990s with Boradoli, Ttubi, Nana, and Ppo, as well as Peanuts, which has been loved for 75 years for the warm friendship of Snoopy and Charlie Brown. The Balloon Festival will begin at Starfield Goyang from July 16 to July 28, then move to Starfield Hanam from July 30 to August 11, and to Starfield Anseong from August 13 to August 25.

The enjoyment grows even more when visitors experience the Balloon Festival through its storylines. First, the Teletubbies, now outside their little hill, open Ice Cream Land at Starfield, where sweet fun fills the space. Floating suns and clouds, along with giant Boradoli, Ttubi, Nana, and Ppo balloons beneath ice cream cones, create the feeling of stepping into a fairy tale with the whole family.

◇Starfield is launching the 6th Balloon Festival for the summer vacation season, offering a family-friendly event featuring globally popular characters. Visitors can meet everything from the childlike charm of Little

At the experience zone, visitors can enjoy three games: Ppo’s Ice Cream Stacking, where they stack ice cream as high as possible within 30 seconds; Ttubi’s Ice Cream Making, where they complete their own ice cream through a shooting game; and Boradoli’s Ice Cream Catch, where they quickly catch falling ice cream. Starfield has also prepared a goods shop selling 172 types of Teletubbies merchandise, including Starfield-exclusive items, as well as a photo booth for commemorative pictures and an F&B zone where visitors can taste bead ice cream in Teletubbies character colors. On weekends, surprise greeting events will also be held across Starfield, where visitors can meet the Teletubbies. Every Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m., Teletubbies characters will appear at random to greet customers and offer special photo opportunities.

◇Starfield is launching the 6th Balloon Festival for the summer vacation season, offering a family-friendly event featuring globally popular characters. Visitors can meet everything from the childlike charm of Little

Peanuts, which marks its 75th anniversary this year, will present a Summer Beach zone that feels like a midsummer seaside escape. A 7-meter ice cream cone balloon and Woodstock float above the beach, while Snoopy lounging on the sand, Charlie Brown building a sandcastle, and colorful beach houses create a relaxed vacation atmosphere amid palm trees and waves.

Starfield has also prepared a special exhibition for car and motorsports fans. At Starfield Hanam, a special display featuring Genesis luxury high-performance vehicles will run through August 17. Visitors can see the design model of the Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar, which competed in The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s most prestigious endurance race. The exhibition also includes content related to Genesis Magma Racing (GMR), simulators, and collection items, along with Genesis’s first high-performance model, the Genesis GV60 Magma. Customers aged 26 and older can also test-drive the Genesis GV60 Magma after making an advance reservation on the Genesis website.

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.