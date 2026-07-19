LG Uplus Launches 'Yudok,' an Integrated Subscription Package for Books and Magazines

LG Uplus has launched 'Yudok,' a subscription product that combines Kyobo Book Centre's e-book subscription service 'sam' and its digital magazine subscription service 'Moajin.'

According to LG Uplus, Yudok is designed to reduce the inconvenience of subscribing to each piece of content separately by allowing users to enjoy them with a single pass. Kyobo Book Centre's 'sam' is a monthly subscription service that offers access to a wide range of content, including about 800,000 e-books, audiobooks, videos and academic papers. 'Moajin' provides about 2,400 domestic and international digital magazines covering current affairs, economics and lifestyle. It also includes business-focused magazines such as Dong-A Business Review, Maeil Business Newspaper Economy, Economy Chosun, Hankyung Business and Harvard Business Review, giving it strong content appeal for office workers and people seeking self-improvement. The product is aimed at users looking to ease subscription costs amid high prices, as well as office workers who prefer rational spending. It offers cost savings compared with subscribing to the two services separately.

The new product is priced at 9,900 won, about 60% off the regular price of 24,900 won. As part of a launch promotion, an additional 5,000-won discount coupon will be provided through the end of August. Customers who sign up during that period can use the service for 4,900 won per month.

LG Uplus plans to continue expanding its lineup of content subscription products and build an environment where users can access a wider range of content more conveniently. The company also intends to strengthen cooperation with content providers, keep expanding bundled subscription products and review flexible subscription structures tailored to user spending patterns.

Cho Yong-sung, head of partnership business at LG Uplus, said, "Yudok goes beyond simply selling individual content and offers a subscription platform that suggests new combinations tailored to customers' interests and lifestyles. We will continue expanding innovative subscription products that deliver differentiated customer value."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.