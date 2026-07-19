LG Electronics Strengthens B2B Home Appliance Subscription Business to Secure Growth Engine; Introduces Service to Apgujeong Reconstruction Complex

LG Electronics is stepping up efforts to expand B2B home appliance subscription deals. The company is focusing on the residential market, especially new apartment complexes built through redevelopment.

According to LG Electronics on the 19th, it has decided to introduce its home appliance subscription service to new apartment complexes that will be built through the redevelopment of Apgujeong, Seoul, in partnership with Hyundai Engineering and Construction. Through the collaboration, more than 7,000 households of union members in the Apgujeong reconstruction complex, covering zones 2, 3 and 5, will be able to choose a customized subscription model that combines premium built-in appliances with professional care services for their future apartments. Residents who opt for the subscription will enjoy the convenience of the latest appliances and the meticulous care of experts at the same time, creating a more comfortable daily life.

Depending on the zone, union members will be offered a choice of five to seven appliance categories, including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, styler units and dishwashers. In the penthouses of zones 3 and 5, the company plans to further elevate the quality of high-end living spaces by selectively applying ultra-premium brands such as Signature Kitchen Suite (SKS) and LG SIGNATURE. For subscription households, care services such as appliance disassembly cleaning and performance checks will be provided for five years after move-in. Even after the free service period ends, customers can keep their products in top condition by signing up for a separate care membership.

To strengthen its competitiveness in the B2B home appliance subscription market, LG Electronics recently signed a business agreement with a domestic construction company and began joint development of next-generation AI homes based on its AI home hub, LG ThinQ ON. The plan is to connect not only in-unit appliances and IoT devices, but also apartment complex infrastructure such as elevator calls and community facility reservations into a single system. The number of households covered by 'Uri Danji Connection,' an apartment-specific feature offered through the LG ThinQ app, surpassed 300,000 in the first half of this year. By linking the LG ThinQ ON and the app, residents can easily control in-home devices and use shared facilities with just their voice, greatly improving residential convenience.

Baek Jae-seong, head of LG Electronics' Korea B2B Group, said, "We will successfully establish subscription solutions optimized for apartment living environments and provide customers with a more convenient daily life."

Kim Se-hyung, Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.