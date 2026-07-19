HD Hyundai Signs Strategic Partnership with U.S. EPC Firm Kiewit for Shipbuilding Cooperation

◇ Chad Johnson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kiewit Offshore, left, and Choi Han-nae, head of planning division at HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering. Photo courtesy of HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai recently signed a "strategic partnership for shipbuilding cooperation" with U.S. EPC company Kiewit at the headquarters of Kiewit Offshore in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Kiewit, the largest construction, engineering and infrastructure company in the United States, has strengths in large EPC projects in power generation, energy, offshore and industrial facilities. In particular, it has a track record of fabricating, installing and commissioning various large offshore structures in North America, as well as in South America, including Brazil.

The two companies will explore joint shipbuilding in the United States and cooperate on the production of ship blocks and modules. To that end, they plan to combine HD Hyundai's design capabilities, materials supply chain and shipbuilding technology with Kiewit's local fabrication and construction expertise, while jointly advancing business in the U.S. and pursuing local production of ship blocks and modules.

A HD Hyundai official said, "Through our cooperation with Kiewit, we plan to actively support U.S. efforts to rebuild the shipbuilding industry," adding, "We will also expand cooperation between the two companies into the FDC sector and seek business opportunities in the rapidly growing North American infrastructure market."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.