"It Came Earlier Than Expected" Former Ulzzang Yoo Hye Ju Gives Birth to Second Son, Says He Looks Just Like Her First Child

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] YouTuber Yoo Hye Ju, a former ulzzang, has safely given birth to her second son and become a mother of two.

On the 19th, Yoo Hye Ju announced the birth herself on social media, saying, "Everyone, Jjang-a has finally come into the world." She added, "Since this is my second child, we met a little earlier than the due date," and shared her excitement, saying, "I couldn't see his face until he was born, so I was really curious about who he would resemble. But when I finally met him, he looked so much like my first son, Yoojun."

She also shared an update on how she is doing. Yoo Hye Ju said, "I am now staying at the postpartum care center with Jjang-a and focusing on recovery," adding, "Yoojun is also doing well with his father. I will take good care of myself and come back to greet you again," reassuring fans.

She also previewed a video documenting the birth process. Yoo said she plans to release a second-birth vlog on August 3, drawing strong attention.

Meanwhile, Yoo Hye Ju is a former ulzzang influencer who married Jo Jeong-yeon, a former Korean Air purser, and had her first son, Yoojun.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.