JYP's Park Jin-young, the 'eternal entertainer,' returns with 'WET' on the 23rd... set to take the WATERBOMB Music Festival stage

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The 'living legend' Park Jin-young is coming.

Park Jin-young will release his new single 'Wet' on the 23rd. His summer comeback comes about six years after 'When We Disco,' which he released with Sunmi in 2020.

The online cover image released on the 17th shows Park Jin-young's solid silhouette under teal lighting. A music video teaser released on the 19th also raises curiosity, as his relaxed groove blends with addictive music.

'Wet' has already been selected as the main theme song for 'WATERBOMB Music Festival 2026' and is drawing strong attention even before its official release.

After making a bold appearance in a vinyl hot-pink outfit at last year's WATERBOMB Music Festival, Park Jin-young will take the stage again this year in Seoul and Busan.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.