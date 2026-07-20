"Koo Jun-yup Has No Interest in Anyone but the Late Seo Hee-won... 'The 1.2 Billion Won Inheritance Dispute Is Not True'" [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] A close associate of Clon's Koo Jun-yup has addressed recent rumors.

MHN Sports reported on the 20th, citing a longtime confidant of Koo Jun-yup identified as A, that the inheritance controversy and claims of a dispute within the bereaved family were both untrue.

A said, "Koo Jun-yup is not paying attention to this issue at all. He will not even mention it. What matters most right now is Seo Hee-won. He has no interest in anything else," adding, "There is no problem with the family. My mother-in-law even cooks for us herself."

Recent reports from local media, including ETtoday in Taiwan, said Koo Jun-yup would pursue legal procedures rather than give up his inheritance in order to protect the rights of Seo Hee-won's two children. Seo Hee-won's estate is estimated at about 120 billion won. After her death, Koo Jun-yup had said he would waive the inheritance he could receive and transfer all rights to his mother-in-law. However, he reportedly chose a different path to protect the children, which led to speculation about a conflict with the bereaved family.

Koo Jun-yup and Seo Hee-won dated in 1998 before breaking up. Seo Hee-won later married Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei in 2011 and had two children with him, but they divorced in 2021. After learning this, Koo Jun-yup contacted Seo Hee-won, and the two reunited and remarried in 2022, drawing widespread congratulations. However, Seo Hee-won died of pneumonia during a family trip to Japan in February last year. Since then, Koo Jun-yup has halted all activities and visits Jinbao Mountain every day to pay his respects at her resting place.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.