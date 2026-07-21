IU Delays Activities Over Health Issues, Patulous Eustachian Tube Disrupts Her Second Half of the Year [Full Story]

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Singer and actress IU has postponed her activities due to health concerns.

EDAM Entertainment said on the 20th that IU recently determined her ear condition made it difficult for her to continue performing. After careful discussion with her health as the top priority, the agency decided to adjust her upcoming schedule, including the Goyang Stadium concert planned for September, as well as the release schedule for her sixth full-length album.

On the 7th, IU attended the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at CGV Yongsan and posed for photos. Yongsan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook

IU also posted directly on her fan platform that day, saying her chronic patulous Eustachian tube symptoms were getting worse.

She admitted, "For the past few years, I think I pushed myself too hard for work without paying enough attention to my condition. Lately, the symptoms have been lasting for days and nights, and I keep having trouble finding my usual condition when I sing."

She continued, "Unlike studio recording, concerts involve a much wider range of activity and a lot of sweating, and experts said it would be too much for me to go ahead with them for now. I feel so heavy-hearted and sorry because it seems difficult to keep my concert promises. Since the sixth album promotion was also centered on performances and touring, I will unfortunately have to push back the album release a little as well. I am sorry that my ear condition seems to have ruined the second half of the year for all of us."

Patulous Eustachian tube disorder is a condition in which the Eustachian tube, the passage connecting the ear and the back of the nose, remains open at all times or fails to close properly even when it should. Normally, the tube stays closed and opens only briefly when a person swallows or yawns to regulate pressure in the middle ear. When the disorder develops, however, the tube stays open, allowing breathing sounds and the voice to be transmitted directly into the ear.

Singer and actress IU poses at a photo call event held on the 11th at the J.ESTINA headquarters showroom in Seoul’s Songpa District. Reporter Heo Sang-wook

One of the main causes of patulous Eustachian tube disorder is known to be extreme fatigue and stress. That has led some to suggest that IU may have developed health problems after enduring severe emotional strain from online attackers throughout the first half of the year.

In fact, IU filed a request for evidence preservation against Meta Platforms with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on the 15th. She asked the court to order Meta Platforms to submit information it holds, including the name, address, phone number, email address, and access IP of the Threads account '@7h***)', which she said had posted a total of 52 false posts from March to October last year and damaged her honor and reputation.

Earlier, her agency also filed both civil and criminal lawsuits against 96 online abusers last year.

Her condition does not make daily life impossible, but it does mean she needs to pause briefly as a singer. Fans are hoping IU will use this period of rest and recovery to return to her bright and healthy self.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.