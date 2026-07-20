Top Actress and Soccer Player Become a Couple, Dating for a Year and Now Rumored to Be Engaged... Fans in Japan Say They Are a Perfect Match

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Japanese top actress Haruna Kawaguchi, 31, and Japan national football team captain Ko Itakura, 29, are at the center of engagement rumors.

On the 19th, Japanese outlet Sponichi Annex reported that Kawaguchi and Itakura have been dating for about a year and are holding detailed discussions about marriage. It also said they have already conveyed their intention to marry to both families and close acquaintances.

Their relationship first became public on the 18th through the Japanese weekly magazine Weekly Bunshun. According to the report, Itakura was seen driving Kawaguchi's car, and the two were also spotted enjoying a drive together in central Tokyo.

Kawaguchi is also said to have personally visited the Netherlands to meet Itakura, who is currently playing there.

However, neither of them nor their agencies have officially confirmed the dating or marriage rumors. Local media reportedly asked people close to the pair to verify the facts, but received no separate response.

In Japan, reactions have been positive, with many calling them a "well-matched couple" as Kawaguchi is widely liked as an actress and Itakura is admired for his sincere and upright image.

Meanwhile, Kawaguchi is one of Japan's most recognizable actresses. She debuted as a fashion magazine model in 2007 and began her acting career in earnest with the 2009 drama Tokyo DOGS. She later appeared in a range of productions, including The Kirin Is Coming, There’s a Reason for the Love We Create, and Chimudondon, and rose to stardom through the drama Silent. Since 2022, she has consistently ranked No. 1 in commercial model selections and has earned the nickname "commercial queen."

Itakura has been a key defender for the Japan national football team and led the squad as captain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In August last year, he became the first Japanese player to join Dutch powerhouse Ajax Amsterdam.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.