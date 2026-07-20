Koo Jun-yup's side says, "My mother-in-law still takes care of my meals" as he finally addresses 'family feud' rumors

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Singer Koo Jun-yup has reportedly continued to mourn the late Seo Hee-won without responding to the many rumors surrounding her estate.

MHN Sports reported on the 20th that it had interviewed a longtime acquaintance of Koo, identified as A. A denied the recent rumors of inheritance disputes and conflict among the bereaved family, and shared an update on Koo's current situation.

Recent reports in Taiwan have said that Koo is moving forward with legal procedures related to the late Seo's estate. The controversy grew as people drew various interpretations from Koo's earlier remark, made shortly after Seo's death, that "I will give all authority to my mother-in-law," and from his current silence. Some even raised the possibility of conflict within the family.

A, however, rejected those claims in comments to MHN Sports. "Jun-yup isn't paying attention to this issue at all. No matter what others say," A said, adding that Koo is not particularly concerned about the inheritance matter.

A also said Koo is still staying in Taiwan and spending his time while keeping contact with acquaintances in Korea to a minimum. "He doesn't really take calls from Korea. Even when I spoke with him recently, he was by Seo Hee-won's side," A said.

A also dismissed rumors of discord with the bereaved family. "There are no problems with the family. In fact, they get along very well. His mother-in-law even makes food herself and sends it to Jun-yup," A said, stressing that relations remain amicable.

A also explained why Koo recently moved closer to Seo's grave. "The cemetery was too far away. It wasn't easy to make a four-hour round trip every day. So he moved to a place nearby, but I think those circumstances were distorted and led to all kinds of stories," A said.

A added that people around Koo are also deliberately avoiding bringing up Seo. "I don't ask about anything either," A said. "I think it's right to wait until Jun-yup sorts out his feelings on his own."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.