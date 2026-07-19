Boom Reveals His 29-Month-Old Daughter for the First Time... Her Adorable Looks, Just Like Her Dad, Draw Admiration ('Best of the Best Mountain')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Entertainer Boom has revealed his daughter for the first time.

A surprise appearance by Boom's daughter in the preview for MBC's 'Best of the Best Mountain,' which aired on the 19th, drew attention.

In the preview video, the production team suggested that the cast go hiking with their children. After Jang Dong-min's daughter was mentioned, interest quickly shifted to whether Boom's daughter, whose face had never been shown before, would be revealed for the first time.

The cast carefully asked Boom, "Is a first-time reveal possible?" and a photo of his 29-month-old eldest daughter, Yoon-seo, was then unveiled, drawing attention. With features that resemble Boom's and an adorable, lovely look, Yoon-seo won praise. The appearance of Boom's daughter, along with the children of the other cast members, raised expectations.

Meanwhile, Boom married a non-celebrity seven years his junior in July 2022 and has two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.