The Tragedy of the Jumpsuit: ITZY's Ryu Jin Puts Her Hand Inside Her Pants... "I Can See Why It Could Be Misunderstood"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Ryu Jin, a member of the group ITZY, drew attention after being seen adjusting her outfit during a recent performance, and she later explained the situation herself while offering an apology.

During a live broadcast on the 19th, Ryu Jin first addressed her behavior during the performance. She said, "I received many messages and heard a lot of different opinions," adding, "I am sorry for causing concern and discomfort because of my actions on stage."

The controversial scene came from ITZY's world tour performance on the 11th at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, The Philippines. At the time, Ryu Jin performed in a tight jumpsuit, but she said the outfit kept riding up during the show and caused her significant discomfort.

She explained, "The jumpsuit kept riding up and the pain was intense," and added, "I instinctively tried to fix my outfit and ended up acting without thinking." She went on to say, "When I watched the video again later, even I could see that it could be misunderstood."

Smiling, Ryu Jin also said, "It looked like my hand went in much farther than it actually did," before bowing her head again and adding, "I should have been more careful on stage. I am sorry to my fans."

The video spread quickly across online communities and social networking services soon after the performance. Some users said the situation was understandable given the nature of the outfit, while others argued that the action was inappropriate during a performance, drawing mixed reactions.

Looking back on the moment, Ryu Jin said, "The jumpsuit was so tight that it was really hard," but added, "I think I should have been more careful in public and on stage. I will be more cautious so this does not happen again."

Meanwhile, ITZY is continuing its third world tour, "TUNNEL VISION," and meeting fans around the world.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.