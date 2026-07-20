[Cheongryong Ranking] "A Fierce Battle by 1 Percentage Point" Kim Hye-yoon vs. Go Youn-jung in an Unprecedented Nail-Biter for July's Throne

Source: Kim Hye-yoon's Instagram

This is truly an unprecedented, razor-thin race with no way to predict what will happen next.

Two of South Korea's hottest actresses are locked in a fierce showdown for the July Cheongryong Ranking crown in the actress category.

As of the 20th, when voting in the actress category is in full swing, Kim Hye-yoon is leading with 35.91% of the vote.

Backed by unwavering support from her fandom, she continues to hold the top spot in July's voting.

But it is too early to relax. Hot on her heels is Go Youn-jung, another breakout star, with 34.96%.

The gap between the two is just 0.95 percentage points, making it a literal photo finish. Since voting began, the two actresses' fandoms have gone head-to-head, driving one of the fiercest contests yet.

Source: Go Youn-jung's Instagram

In particular, Go Youn-jung's fandom shows no sign of backing down in this showdown.

The rankings have been swinging back and forth several times a day, keeping fans on edge.

Whenever one side pulls ahead, the other catches up with a frightening burst of momentum, turning the race into a true nail-biter.

Kim Hye-yoon's fandom has already proven its strong organization by reaching the top of the Cheongryong Ranking multiple times, while Go Youn-jung's fandom has drawn global support with her standout star power. Their momentum is now colliding head-on.

With an unpredictable race expected right up until voting closes, the fans' intense focus is likely to decide the outcome.

As the July Cheongryong Ranking increasingly turns into a full-scale battle between the two actresses, fans are watching closely to see who will win the final crown and lift the trophy at the very last moment.

Meanwhile, the Cheongryong Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and Celeb Champ. Along with monthly winners, it also selects the trendsetting stars of the year through semiannual awards. Trophy are presented to the semiannual winners, chosen every six months, in the categories of actor, actress, male singer and female singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.