Trot Singer Jin Hae-sung's Fan Club 'Haeseong Sarang Gyeongnam Volunteer Group' Carries Out Environmental Cleanup at Gwangam Beach

On Coastal Safety Day, the group collected beach litter and inspected safety facilities, continuing its warm spirit of giving for the fifth year.

Group commemorative photo of trot singer Jin Hae-sung's fan club, 'Haeseong Sarang Gyeongnam Volunteer Group' (Photo courtesy of Haeseong Sarang Gyeongnam Volunteer Group)

The official fan club of trot singer Jin Hae-sung, the 'Haeseong Sarang Gyeongnam Volunteer Group,' marked Coastal Safety Day by carrying out environmental cleanup and safety inspection volunteer work at Gwangam Beach, Changwon City's only beach, bringing warmth and inspiration to the local community.

The volunteer activity was organized ahead of the peak summer vacation season, as a sharp increase in visitors to Gwangam Beach was expected. The aim was to create a cleaner and safer beach environment.

That day, the Haeseong Sarang Gyeongnam Volunteer Group collected various kinds of trash washed up along the shore and inspected safety facilities such as coastal ropes. The group carried out a range of activities to help prevent coastal safety accidents and protect the environment. Despite the hot weather, members sweated through the work as they moved around the beach and helped with the cleanup.

Scene from the environmental cleanup and safety inspection at Gwangam Beach (Photo courtesy of Haeseong Sarang Gyeongnam Volunteer Group)

The Haeseong Sarang Gyeongnam Volunteer Group goes beyond being a simple fan club and has steadily practiced a culture of volunteering with the local community. It has continued a variety of social contribution activities, including environmental cleanup, for five years and has earned positive reviews from local residents and tourists.

In particular, the volunteer members, led by group head Lee Joo-yeon, have quietly continued their efforts to improve society even in places that are not easily seen, becoming a model for the local community. By expanding fan club-based support culture into a culture of sharing that coexists with the community, they are also putting good influence into practice.

"Inspired by singer Jin Hae-sung's warm heart, we will continue to carry out a variety of volunteer activities that can help the local community," a representative of the Haeseong Sarang Gyeongnam Volunteer Group said. "We will do our small part to help build a cleaner and safer community."

Meanwhile, Haeseong Sarang, the fan club of trot singer Jin Hae-sung, has been steadily carrying out a wide range of social contribution activities centered on volunteer groups in regions across the country, including environmental protection, support for vulnerable groups, and community service, while creating a new fan club culture of support.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.