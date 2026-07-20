Jung Ho-yeon rides the success of 2 million-viewer film 'Hope' to the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony trophy trunk ceremony

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] World-class actress Jung Ho-yeon is living up to her name.

As a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Jung Ho-yeon took part in the FIFA World Cup trophy trunk ceremony and met viewers around the world. Before the World Cup final began, she drew cheers from the crowd as she carried out the trunk ceremony with world-renowned tennis player Carlos Alcaraz.

In particular, Jung Ho-yeon recently played the role of Seo-ae in the newly released sci-fi thriller Hope, directed by Na Hong-jin and produced by Forged Films. Through her fearless action and deeply immersive emotional performance, she proved that her range as an actress has expanded even further. After earning praise for her powerful portrayal of the character, she once again underscored her global influence by stepping onto one of the most symbolic stages in the world’s biggest sporting event.

The trophy trunk ceremony Jung Ho-yeon joined is one of the most symbolic moments of the World Cup final. Before the championship trophy appears on the field, it is brought onto the pitch in an official trophy trunk made by Louis Vuitton. Since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Louis Vuitton has produced the official trophy trunk and created iconic moments at every tournament.

Meanwhile, Jung Ho-yeon, who won global love through the Netflix series Squid Game, has since continued taking on a variety of international projects as both an actress and a fashion icon. As a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, she has shown a distinctive presence through major campaigns, fashion shows, and cultural and arts events. With her participation in this trunk ceremony, she continues her path as a global icon spanning both acting and fashion.

As Jung Ho-yeon continues to stand out with powerful acting and action on screen and as a Louis Vuitton ambassador on the world stage, attention from fans at home and abroad is focused on her unique career path.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.