The PUBG Couple's Eldest Son Learns of His Mother's Death a Month Later: "I Miss Mom. What Am I Supposed to Do?" (Oh Eun-young Report)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] On 'Oh Eun-young Report - After Love, Again,' the children of the PUBG Couple face their mother's death a month later.

In the episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Oh Eun-young Report - After Love, Again' airing tonight at 9 p.m. on the 20th, the second chapter of the PUBG Couple, who moved the nation last May, continues. A husband who gathered people in a game to be 'killed' by his terminally ill wife, and a wife who never let go of her love for her family despite unbearable pain. The broadcast will reveal the story of the children visiting their mother for the first time after her death, as well as the husband finally preparing his wife's funeral belatedly.

About a month after his wife passed away, the husband visits the columbarium where she rests for the first time with their two children. The eldest, who thought they were going to a hospital when told they were going to see Mom, is shocked by the unfamiliar place and says, "Are we at the hospital?" and "Let's go to the hospital quickly. Mom isn't at the hospital," breaking the hearts of the MCs.

When the eldest child sees a photo of his mother through the small glass window, the husband gently explains, "Mom was very sick. She went to heaven so she wouldn't be in pain anymore." In response, the child bursts into tears and says, "Why did Mom go to heaven?" and "What am I supposed to do without Mom? I miss her," before falling into his father's arms. Seeing the child cry, the husband also tears up, saying, "It felt like my heart was being torn apart. I think I gave the child another kind of pain." The studio reportedly turned into a sea of tears as the child faced his mother's death for the first time.

The broadcast will also show the husband preparing his wife's funeral 35 days after her death. The couple had been struggling financially as well as dealing with her illness, and they were forced to hold a funeral without a wake for economic reasons. The husband confesses that not being able to give her a proper funeral remained a burden on his heart, saying, "It didn't feel like I had really sent her off. I thought I had cried enough, but the grief just wouldn't go away."

On his wife's 31st birthday, the husband puts on mourning clothes and takes his place as chief mourner. As mourners gather one by one to comfort him, he says, "It was the first time so many people had looked me in the face and held my hand. I felt like I was slowly forgetting grief through people." He then shares that he had his first proper meal since his wife's death and, while eating at the funeral hall, chokes up and says, "How is it so delicious when I don't even deserve it?"

After the funeral, the husband stands before his wife's portrait and promises, "I'll make sure to eat well from now on, raise the children well, and come see you after I get to see our grandchildren, so wait for me there." He then says his final goodbye: "Thank you. And I was happy. Sleep well," moving the MCs to tears once again. Can he lighten the burden on his heart, even a little, through the funeral he prepared belatedly? And how did the eldest child react at his mother's funeral?

The children facing their mother's farewell for the first time, and the husband once again taking his place as chief mourner to fully send off the wife he loved. The second chapter of the PUBG Couple's story can be seen on MBC's 'Oh Eun-young Report - After Love, Again' airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 20.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.