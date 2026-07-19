"Is That Ko Ji-yong's Son Seung-jae?" Heo Yang-im Moved by Letter from Her Son in New Zealand

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] Heo Yang-im, the doctor and wife of former Sechs Kies member Ko Ji-yong, was touched after receiving a letter from her son, Seung-jae.

On the 19th, Heo posted several photos on her social media account along with a message that read, "Summer news from the ski camp in New Zealand. He said he is training well on his own, and the first thing he worries about is whether Mom is eating well. Don't get hurt, eat well, sleep well, and come back safely. Mom will be here taking good care of things too."

The photos included a letter from Seung-jae, who is currently at a ski camp in New Zealand, drawing attention. In neat handwriting, he shared updates on how he was doing and warmed hearts by expressing concern for his mother's health. A recent photo of Seung-jae was also revealed, and his taller frame and handsome looks caught the eye. He still has a youthful appearance, but he looks much more mature now.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong married Heo Yang-im in 2013, and the couple has a son, Seung-jae. He later appeared on KBS2's family variety show "The Return of Superman" and won widespread affection.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.