Kim Seung-hyun upset over his 78-year-old father’s sudden weight loss: “He goes to the factory at 5 a.m.”

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actor Kim Seung-hyun expressed concern over his father, who has lost a significant amount of weight.

On the 19th, a video titled “Is a daughter-in-law Chang Jeong-yoon a filial daughter-in-law or an unfilial one?” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Gwangsan Kim Family.”

Before visiting her in-laws, Chang Jeong-yoon prepared ingredients for samgyetang, or ginseng chicken soup. She said, “I’m going to make samgyetang for my mother-in-law and father-in-law. My father-in-law recently appeared on ‘Altoran,’ and people said he had lost too much weight. So I want to help him gain some weight.” Kim Seung-hyun agreed and expressed his regret as well.

When Kim Seung-hyun visited his parents’ home and had a meal with his father, he told him, “People say you’ve lost too much weight.” His father explained that it was hard to gain weight because he was constantly busy with factory work. He said, “I always get to the factory by 5 a.m. I wake up at 4:10, wash up, and go. I usually don’t come back before 8 p.m.”

Kim Seung-hyun summed up the situation by saying, “My mother takes such good care of him that he eats well, but he is so active. He does a lot of factory work, so even when he eats a lot, he doesn’t gain weight. He’s the type who never sits still. He’s so diligent that he just can’t put on weight.”

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-hyun, who was raising his daughter Su-bin as a single father, married writer Chang Jeong-yoon, whom he met through MBN’s ‘Altoran’ in 2020, and welcomed their second daughter in 2024.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.