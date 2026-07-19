Trainer Lee Chan-jong, who was accused of sexual harassment, says, "I was found not guilty after 4 years and 5 months" ... Embraces his wife and daughter in tears

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Dog trainer Lee Chan-jong said he felt relieved after being cleared of sexual harassment allegations.

On the 19th, a video titled "Hello, I’m trainer Lee Chan-jong" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Animal Farm Uncle Lee Chan-jong x Han Jae-woong’s Jaekkichan."

Ahead of the sentencing in the sexual harassment case, Lee Chan-jong opened up about the emotional toll, saying, "I was more upset that my family had to suffer than I was worried about what would happen if I could not prove my innocence."

He headed to Court, saying, "It was so hard because my family was hurt by this unfair false accusation. I was nervous ahead of the verdict, but I also felt relieved because this was the day a four-and-a-half-year battle would finally end."

A short time later, he came out after hearing the verdict and smiled, saying, "The result was good. The appeal in the second trial was also dismissed, and I was found not guilty. The truth came out. I went through so much over 4 years and 5 months, so I feel relieved."

He then walked over to his wife and daughter, who had been waiting for him, and hugged them. Lee Chan-jong comforted his daughter, saying, "My daughter, you went through a lot," while his wife supported him, saying, "We never doubted you."

Lee Chan-jong explained, "They said I committed six bad acts, but if even one could not be proven, I would be treated as a criminal. But I was found not guilty on all six counts. When I heard that the prosecutors' appeal was dismissed, my legs gave out. A father would never do such a thing." His daughter burst into tears, saying, "It has been so hard emotionally," and added that the public scrutiny had been painful. Lee Chan-jong also looked at his wife and daughter with a flushed face.

Finally, Lee Chan-jong said, "If the truth had not come out, it would have been really hard to keep living. When this happened, my family was the first thing that came to mind, and fortunately, they believed in me. Because of my family, I was able to get through the hardship." He once again expressed gratitude to his family for standing by him.

Meanwhile, Lee Chan-jong became widely known through appearances on SBS's "TV Animal Farm" and other programs. However, he stopped broadcasting activities after being accused in 2022 of sexual harassment and sexual assault against a female employee, identified as A. At the time, his legal representative denied the allegations, saying, "It is true that Lee had conversations that could be misunderstood in part, but he did not make any physical contact with A or sexually assault her." He later filed a counterclaim against A for false accusation.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.