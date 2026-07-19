Battlegrounds X 999 Humanity Launch Five Limited-Edition Utility Streetwear Items Through Musinsa

◇The collaborative collection between Battlegrounds Mobile and 999 Humanity will be released in limited quantities through Musinsa. Photo courtesy of Musinsa.

As fashion promotions using game characters have recently expanded in diverse ways, from offline pop-ups aimed at subculture fandoms to in-game skin collaborations between global blockbuster games and streetwear brands, Musinsa has unveiled a new collaboration collection.

Musinsa announced a teaser page on the morning of the 17th through its limited-release service, Musinsa Drop, for a collaboration collection between KRAFTON's popular mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile and its partner brand 999 Humanity. The exclusive collection, titled "Coexistence for Survival (GONGZONE for Survival)," will be launched on the 20th.

The collection design reflects the game's core "Survival & Farming" system. It combines practical details reminiscent of survival gear, such as multi-purpose pockets, modular construction, and detachable elements, with refined military colors like beige and khaki. The lineup includes five items: two half-sleeve T-shirts, a hooded zip-up, cargo pants, and a cap.

The flagship item, the "WWCD Half Tee," turns Battlegrounds' victory slogan graphic into vintage-style artwork. The "Detachable Cargo Pocket Pants" feature a three-dimensional storage structure and detachable parts that allow two-way styling as shorts or long pants.

To mark the launch, Musinsa will hold a random farming event for MUSINSA Store members from the 20th to the 31st of this month. It will also run the "Musinsa Quiz with Mobile" event from the 27th to the 31st, giving all participants a chance to win one of 11 random items, including 999 Humanity in-game skins. All online customers will receive a four-piece "Random Supply Box Coupon" and a limited-edition sacoche bag.

A Musinsa representative said, "This project is a meaningful collaboration in which Musinsa, a fashion and beauty platform, organically matched a global game company with a partner brand to create synergy." The representative added, "Beyond simple sales brokerage, we will target both game users and fashion enthusiasts through differentiated content and unique marketing as a key link for collaborations between different industries."

Meanwhile, last month Musinsa exclusively released a collaboration collection between Discus Athletic and NEXON Games' popular subculture title Blue Archive, and also operated a commemorative limited pop-up at MUSINSA Store Yongsan and MUSINSA Store Hongdae.

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.