Kim Yoon-ju, childless for 12 years: "Kwon Jeong-yeol gives me sunflowers and letters for every anniversary. He is a husband with no flaws"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Kim Yoon-ju of Rooftop Moonlight boasted that her husband, 10cm's Kwon Jeong-yeol, has remained a devoted romantic even after 12 years of marriage.

On the 18th, a video titled "Practical advice from the Rooftop Moonlight sisters, ft. mini concert" was released on the YOONJOUR YouTube channel.

Jang Yoon-ju mentioned Kim Yoon-ju's married life, saying, "I have been married for 11 years, and my daughter is now 10. You have been married for 12 years, but you still don't have a child." She then asked, "Do you still love each other?" and Kim Yoon-ju nodded.

Kim Yoon-ju praised Kwon Jeong-yeol, saying, "My husband has no flaws. He only has good points. There is so much I can learn from him. The way he treats people and how well he looks after those around him are both impressive. He helps without making a fuss." She added, "On every wedding anniversary, he gives me a letter and sunflowers. He prepares the sunflowers in advance at dawn and then goes shopping. My husband does not spend money on himself. He is not interested in that. I also know how hard he works to earn his money, so I cannot spend it carelessly either. Even if he says he wants to buy me something, just hearing it makes me so grateful." She expressed her affection for Kwon Jeong-yeol.

Meanwhile, Kwon Jeong-yeol and Kim Yoon-ju got married in 2014.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.