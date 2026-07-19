Min Ji-young Has Not Been Declared Cancer-Free: "Cancer Cells Were Found in Her Left Thyroid, It Feels Like a Ticking Time Bomb"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Actress Min Ji-young said she has not been declared cured of thyroid cancer, sharing her heavy feelings.

On the 19th, a video titled "The Story I Couldn't Tell for Three Years While Living in a Camper Van" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Min Ji-young TV MJYTV."

Min Ji-young, who has been traveling around the world in a camper van, said she would briefly return to South Korea for a cancer follow-up exam. She said, "The picture I wanted most was to be declared cancer-free when I reached the fifth year after my thyroid cancer surgery. But there was nothing I could do. Cancer cells were found in my left thyroid as well, so I had been monitoring it. Five years have passed, but I won't be able to receive a cancer-free verdict this time," expressing her disappointment.

She also candidly spoke about her physical and mental struggles, saying, "Since I'm only human, sometimes I feel like I'm living with a ticking time bomb in my body, and there are times when I suddenly feel depressed. I also get tired quickly, and sometimes the swelling is severe."

Min Ji-young said, "There are many days when I feel exhausted and worn out," but added, "I think I was able to continue traveling with a joyful heart because I was full of happy viruses stronger than the cancer cells growing in my body," sharing positive energy.

She added, "I think I need to go to South Korea this time, get a fine-needle aspiration test, and check my condition. Thyroid cancer grows very slowly, so I will probably check my condition, come back, and continue traveling."

Meanwhile, Min Ji-young became known through the KBS2 drama "Marriage Clinic: Love and War" and married shopping host Kim Hyung-gyun in 2017. She later received much support after revealing that she had suffered two miscarriages and was battling thyroid cancer.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.