"Was My Car Stolen?" Lee Na-yeon of 'Exchange 2' Surprised by Speeding Ticket for Car Left Unused for a Year

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Lee Na-yeon, who appeared on 'Exchange 2,' was left stunned after receiving a surprising speeding ticket for a car she had left parked for more than a year.

A short video titled "Was my car stolen? How is this possible?" was recently posted on the YouTube channel 'Ildan Na-yeon.'

In the video, Lee Na-yeon looked baffled as she checked the notice and said, "Something ridiculous happened."

She explained the car, saying, "I actually have a Kia Carnival, but it has been left unused for more than a year. I never had a reason to drive it," and added, "So I need to sell it soon, but I still haven't been able to. I feel too sorry to even sell it."

Lee Na-yeon then said, "But the notice says that Carnival was caught speeding on April 21, 2026," adding, "I thought, 'Maybe my car was stolen,' or 'Maybe my car drives itself.'"

She became even more confused after checking the vehicle photo printed on the notice. Lee Na-yeon said, "The license plate number is exactly the same. But it doesn't seem to be my car," and questioned, "How is this possible? Does a license plate with every number identical even exist?" She continued, "If you look at the photo, it really is my car's plate number. But at first glance, it doesn't look like my car. Maybe it really was stolen. I need to go look for it," raising curiosity as she said she would check the car's location to sort out the bizarre situation.

Meanwhile, Lee Na-yeon made her broadcasting debut as a JTBC Golf announcer in 2021 and drew attention in 2022 when she appeared on TVING's original series 'Exchange 2.'

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.