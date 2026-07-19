Jin Tae-hyun's two-year run ends with a plaque delivered through his manager... production team faces allegations of poor treatment

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Araam] Actor Jin Tae-hyun's departure from JTBC's "Divorce Re-Boot Camp" has sparked controversy, and it was later revealed that the production team delivered a plaque of appreciation and a rolling paper through his manager.

According to Star News on the 19th, the production team of "Divorce Re-Boot Camp" handed over the plaque and rolling paper through Jin Tae-hyun's agency manager after his departure was decided in April. The gesture was reportedly intended to express gratitude to Jin Tae-hyun, who had been on the program for two years.

However, as it was also reported that the plaque was not delivered directly by the production team but passed along through the manager, criticism has resurfaced over the communication style surrounding his exit.

Earlier, Jin Tae-hyun said on his personal account in April that he had been informed of the production team's decision to remove him from the show through his manager, drawing criticism. Then, during the broadcast on the 16th, his departure was announced only through subtitles, without a separate farewell message, leaving viewers disappointed.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun had served on "Divorce Re-Boot Camp" since last year as the husband-side domestic investigator and a training assistant for the couple psychology reenactment segment. Actor Lee Dong-gun will join as his replacement.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.