Jang Yoon-jeong, Exhausted After Mother-Related Controversy: "Please Tell Me Where I Can Rest Quietly Alone"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong asked fans for recommendations as she looked for a place where she could rest quietly.

On the 19th, Jang posted a photo on her personal account along with the message, "Please recommend a place in the comments. Not something like, 'Let's go together.'"

The photo included the message, "Please recommend a pretty place where I can rest quietly alone. I like hanok accommodations! I also really like countryside-style stays! A place with a nice view would be even better! Hidden gems that only I would know about are welcome!"

She said, "Your recommendations are a great source of healing for me," adding that she was looking for a travel destination where she could rest.

Jang Yoon-jeong has also recently drawn attention over a family-related controversy. Allegations were raised that her mother had impersonated Jang's name and carried out a fraud scheme worth hundreds of millions of won. In response, her agency drew a line, saying the two had been out of contact for more than 10 years.

Jang later shared an update through her personal channel on the 16th, saying, "You were wondering how I've been, right? I'm getting by somehow like this." She went on to write, "I have a lot I want to say, but I plan to turn it into a song. And thank you," sharing her feelings and drawing a wave of support.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.