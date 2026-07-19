Pregnant Lee Da-hae is preparing baby items for homes in both Korea and Shanghai... "I’m so busy" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Da-hae shared an update on her busy life, saying she is preparing baby items for homes in both Korea and China.

Lee Da-hae appeared on the SBS program 'My Little Old Boy,' which aired on the 19th.

That day, Lee Da-hae arrived wearing a loose-fitting dress and was showered with congratulations from the cast. She said she was 18 weeks pregnant and added, "We named the baby Heaven. It’s a girl," expressing her joy.

She went on to say, "My husband and I said that if we had a daughter, we would name her Ellie, and now we really are having a girl. We still haven’t decided on the baby’s name."

Lee Da-hae had previously drawn attention by revealing her luxurious home in Shanghai. Shin Dong-yup asked, "Shouldn’t you prepare baby items for that house too?" Lee Da-hae replied, "That’s why I’ve been busy setting up baby supplies in both homes, in Korea and China. I had no idea there were so many baby items. I thought, do we really need this much? But we do."

Han Hye-jin’s mother laughed and said, "The best time for a baby is when it’s still in the womb," and Lee Da-hae smiled, saying, "They say once the baby is born, hell begins."

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae married singer Se7en in 2023 after eight years of dating, and recently announced her pregnancy.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.