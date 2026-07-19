"Human Wegovy" Hong Sun-young may have given up dieting after all... Devouring meat and jjambbong in a frenzy, "a bad example of failure"

[Sportschosun Park Ara] Hong Sun-young, the older sister of singer Hong Jin-young, brought smiles to fans with a cheerful mukbang.

On the 18th, Hong Sun-young shared a dining video on her personal account along with the caption, "I can't tell whether I went out to eat meat or jjambbong."

In the video, Hong Sun-young is seen visiting a restaurant with acquaintances and enjoying a variety of dishes, including meat, jjambbong, and mashed potatoes. Throughout the meal, she showed off her signature refreshing mukbang style and drew viewers' attention.

She also added witty captions such as "A bad example of dieting failure," "I may not be able to diet myself, but I support all of you dieters," and "May everyone lose their appetite today too."

After seeing the post, her younger sister Hong Jin-young commented, "That's dinner all taken care of today, ha," and Hong Sun-young fired back, "Block Samba Hong!" showing the playful bickering chemistry of real-life sisters.

Previously, Hong Sun-young resumed her social media activity after about a year and shared a video of herself eating corn cheese. At the time, she drew attention by introducing herself as a "video appetite suppressant" and "human Wegovy," and she also made fans laugh by exchanging playful comments with Hong Jin-young.

Meanwhile, Hong Sun-young became known through the SBS variety show "My Little Old Boy," and she continues to stay in touch with fans through steady social media activity.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.