Jung So-min Shows Off Her Slender Bikini Figure... A 'Photoshoot in Itself' in Bali

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Jung So-min Shows Off Her Slender Bikini Figure... A 'Photoshoot in Itself' in Bali

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Jung So-min showed off her slim bikini figure.

Jung So-min recently shared several photos taken in Bali on her social media, giving fans a glimpse into her travel life.

In the released photos, Jung So-min is seen enjoying a resort getaway in various colorful bikinis and swimsuits. With her toned, slender figure and fresh, innocent visuals, she drew attention with her natural smile and relaxed vibe.

Jung So-min Shows Off Her Slender Bikini Figure... A 'Photoshoot in Itself' in Bali

Set against the blue sea and exotic scenery, the photos looked like a fashion spread and drew admiration from fans.

Meanwhile, Jung So-min is set to meet viewers through her next project, the Netflix series 'Dealer'.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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