Jung So-min Shows Off Her Slender Bikini Figure... A 'Photoshoot in Itself' in Bali

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Jung So-min showed off her slim bikini figure.

Jung So-min recently shared several photos taken in Bali on her social media, giving fans a glimpse into her travel life.

In the released photos, Jung So-min is seen enjoying a resort getaway in various colorful bikinis and swimsuits. With her toned, slender figure and fresh, innocent visuals, she drew attention with her natural smile and relaxed vibe.

Set against the blue sea and exotic scenery, the photos looked like a fashion spread and drew admiration from fans.

Meanwhile, Jung So-min is set to meet viewers through her next project, the Netflix series 'Dealer'.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.